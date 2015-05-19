Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Afghan Court Imprisons Officers In Woman's Death

By Korva Coleman
Published May 19, 2015 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Judge Sends 11 Afghan Policemen To Prison Over Mob Killing Of Woman.

-- Cheap And Fast, Online Voter Registration Catches On.

And here are more early headlines:

Waco, Texas Restaurant, Site Of Biker Violence, Will Close. (Waco Herald-Tribune)

Negligence Trial Opens For Deposed Thai Leader, Yingluck. (BBC)

McConnell Insists Senate Will Take Up, Pass Trade Bill. (The Hill)

Rights Group Claims Egyptian Security Forces Increasingly Use Sexual Violence. (Reuters)

Britain's Prince Charles To Meet Sinn Fein Leader Adams. (Guardian)

Landslide In Colombia Kills Dozens Of People. (Al Jazeera)

Lake Mead Levels By 2017 May Mean Water Cuts To Arizona, Nevada. (AP)

