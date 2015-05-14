Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On Amtrak Crash; Tsarnaev Jury Deliberates

By Korva Coleman
Published May 14, 2015 at 8:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Positive Train Control: The Tech That Could've Prevented Amtrak Derailment.

-- Jurors In Boston Bombing Trial Deliberate On Sentence For Second Day.

And here are more early headlines:

House Passes Bill Outlawing Most Abortions After 20 Weeks. (New York Times)

After Coup Declaration In Burundi, Rival Troops Battle Each Other. (BBC)

American Killed In Kabul As Gunmen Storm Afghan Guesthouse. (AP)

At Least 72 Perish In Philippines Shoe Factory Fire. (Telegraph)

Pakistan Holds Funeral For 45 Ismaili Shias Killed On Bus. (BBC)

Nick Fradiani Wins American Idol On Next-To-Last Season. (Hollywood Reporter)

Billboards In Tehran Now Feature Copies Of Famous Art Works. (Independent)

You Can't Wear Strange Costumes On Beijing's Subways. (South China Morning Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
