Top Stories: Baltimore Protests Brutality Case; Dog Drives Tractor

By Korva Coleman
Published April 22, 2015 at 8:24 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Sliver Of Hope' In Freddie Gray Case, Former Baltimore Police Chief Says.

-- Wilding? Ruff Ride? Dog's Road Romp On Tractor Sparks Puns.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate To Vote Thursday On Attorney General Nominee. (New York Times)

Prosecutors Make Case For Death Penalty For Boston Marathon Bomber. (NBC)

Group Fears 30,000 Migrants May Perish At Sea This Year. (Irish Independent)

Hong Kong Officials Unveil New Voting Rules. (Reuters)

Japanese Court Approves Restart Of 2 Nuclear Reactors. (Bloomberg)

Today Is The 100th Anniversary Of The Use Of Chemical Weapons. (Globe & Mail)

On Earth Day, Find Out What Animal You Are With The Google Doodle. (Time)

