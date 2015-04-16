Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

WATCH: The New 'Star Wars' Trailer

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published April 16, 2015 at 2:49 PM EDT

Disney has released a new teaser for its movie The Force Awakens, Episode VII of the Star Wars saga.

The movie is due for release Dec. 18 — and the teaser's release coincides with a celebration of the Star Wars universe at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Reaction to the trailer was exactly what you would expect. Here's a sample from Twitter:

