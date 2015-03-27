Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: More On Crash Co-Pilot; Reid Won't Seek Re-Election

By Korva Coleman
Published March 27, 2015 at 8:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Report: Germanwings Co-Pilot Treated For Depression.

-- Sen. Harry Reid Says He Won't Seek Re-Election.

-- Amazingly, Congress Actually Got Something Done.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Passes Budget Blueprint On Party Line Vote. (USA Today)

Major Power Outage In Amsterdam; Schiphol Airport Flights Cancelled. (AP)

Astronaut Scott Kelly To Begin Year's Stay In Space. (Space.com)

Ind. Gov. Authorizes Needle Exchange For Limited Time. (Indianapolis Star)

Sierra Leone Puts Off School Reopening By 2 Weeks In Ebola Precaution. (VOA)

College Basketball Star And Wordsmith Has Cute, Embarrassing Moment. (Washington Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
