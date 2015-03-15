It's Bracket-Picking Time: NCAA Announces Tournament Seeds

March Madness has begun: The NCAA has announced the seeds for the 2015 men's basketball tournament.

As expected, Kentucky is seeded first in the Midwest Region, and is also the top seed overall. If the thus-far undefeated team wins the tournament, they'll be the first undefeated men's basketball team in nearly four decades.

In the East, Villanova won the top spot; in the South, that went to Duke, and in the West, Wisconsin was seeded No. 1.

Bubble teams Indiana, Texas, LSU, Purdue and UCLA all made it on to the bracket, while BYU and Ole Miss will get to face off in a play-in game. Colorado State, Temple, Old Dominion and Richmond just missed the cut.

After winning their respective conferences, the Anteaters of UC Irvine, the Ospreys of North Florida and the Bulls of Buffalo are in the tournament for the first time.

The tournament will begin on Tuesday and Wednesday, with games to see who gets to participate in the round of 64 later in the week (Boise State against Dayton, North Florida against Robert Morris, Ole Miss against BYU and Manhattan against Hampton).

Then the games will begin full force on Thursday.

The official bracket is located here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.