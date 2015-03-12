Texas Ends Contract With Group That Has Run Alamo For More Than A Century

Texas is ending its contract with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas to run the Alamo. The San Antonio Express-News is reporting that the move ends the organization's more than 100-year-long management of the landmark.

The change will help "create a bigger, brighter future for this Texas shrine," Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said in a joint statement with the DRT.

The newspaper reported that the contract with the DRT, which runs through Aug. 31, 2016, will be terminated July 10.

The Land Office plans to launch a nationwide search for a company to manage the Alamo, the newspaper reported.

The Alamo was the scene of a major battle in the Texas Revolution; 180 defenders were killed at the site during a siege by Mexican forces. Texas eventually gained independence from Mexico.

