Top Stories: Ukrainian Fighting; Swiss Officials Raid HSBC Office

-- Ukraine Withdraws Forces After Fight Over Strategic City.

-- Prosecutors Raid HSBC's Geneva Office Over Suspected Money Laundering.

Greece To Ask For Extension On Its Bailout Loan. (Financial Times)

Oregon To Inaugurate New Governor Today. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)

Crews Begin Cleanup Of Derailed Train In West Virginia. (Charleston Gazette)

Labor Secretary Urges Sides In West Coast Dock Dispute To Reach Agreement. (Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Says More Than 10,000 Afghan Civilian Casualties Last Year. (New York Times)

Administration Says 11.4 Million Enrolled In Obamacare During 2015 Signup. (Time)

Divers Off Israel's Coast Discover Hundreds Of Ancient Gold Coins. (AFP)

