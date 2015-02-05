Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

ISIS Is Killing, Torturing, Using Children As Suicide Bombers, Says U.N. Report

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 5, 2015 at 2:47 PM EST

A United Nations committee that looks at the human rights of children around the world issued a startling report about how the Sunni extremist group that goes by Islamic State is treating children in Iraq.

In a report released on Wednesday, the U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child said it had received reports of "several cases of mass executions of boys, as well as reports of beheadings, crucifixions of children and burying children alive."

The AP adds:

"Iraq's military has been struggling in its fight against Islamic State, and the government has pleaded repeatedly for more weapons and training.

"Still, the U.N. agency urged that more be done, saying Iraq needs to 'take all necessary actions to ensure the safety and protection of children and their families.'"

Reuters reports that investigators found ethnic minority children were most at risk in the areas of Iraq controlled by the Islamic State.

Committee expert Renate Winter told reporters the "scope of the problem is huge."

He said that mentally challenged children, for example, have been used as suicide bombers.

"There was a video placed [online] that showed children at a very young age, approximately eight years of age and younger, to be trained already to become child soldiers," Winter said, according to Reuters.

Winter added that ISIS was also committing "systematic sexual violence."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta