NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Jordan Reacts To Pilot's Murder; Staples To Buy Rival

By Korva Coleman
Published February 4, 2015 at 8:11 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Jordan Reacts With Rage And Sorrow After ISIS Burns Pilot Alive.

-- Staples Says Its Buying Office Depot For $6.3 Billion.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: U.S. Drone Strike Kills Somali Militant Leader. (Washington Post)

Libyan Oil Officials Say Gunmen Storm Oilfield. (Reuters)

Ukraine Says 2 Soldiers Killed, Several Hurt Fighting Russian-Backed Rebels. (Reuters)

Breakaway South Carolina Episcopal Diocese Can Keep Property, Court Says. (The State)

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $317 Million: Drawing Tonight. (KNTV-TV)

Golfer Charlie Sifford Dies; 1st African-American On PGA Tour. (Charlotte Observer)

Athletes Ready For Race Up Empire State Building Stairs. (WABC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
