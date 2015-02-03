Top Stories: Genocide Ruling From U.N. Court; Britain Considers DNA Law

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No Genocide Proven In 1990s Serbia-Croatia Conflict, Court Rules.

-- Britain Set To Vote On '3-Parent Baby Law Tuesday.

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Ends; Victory Parade Delayed For New England Patriots. (ABC)

Detained Journalist Renounces Egyptian Citizenship, May Be Freed. (Al Jazeera)

U.N. Official In Gaza Conflict Probe Resigns After Bias Accusation. (Guardian)

U.S. Oil Workers Start Third Day Of Strike Over Contract. (Reuters)

Former Rap Producer "Suge" Knight Faces Murder Charge, Life In Prison. (Los Angeles Times)

New Photos Released Of Fidel Castro After 5 Months. (U.S. News & World Report)

New York State Assembly Picking New Speaker; Former Speaker Faces Charges. (New York Daily News)

China Says Only 8 Cities Meet Air Quality Standards. (CNN)

Iceland To Build 1st Norse Temple In 1,000 Years. (Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.