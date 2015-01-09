Top Stories: The Latest Updates On The Paris Manhunt

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- The Latest On Paris Attack: Police Appear To Close In On Two Suspects.

And here are more early headlines:

It's Still Frigid In Much Of The Eastern U.S. ()

Did Boko Haram Just Kill 2,000 In One Attack In Nigeria? (Washington Post)

Obama To Propose Free Community College Tuition.(Los Angeles Times)

Signals Heard From Crashed AirAsia Jet's Black Boxes. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Ousted Thai Premier Defends Herself As Impeachment Hearing Opens. (VOA)

Senate Panel Passes Keystone XL Pipeline Bill, Heads For Floor. (The Hill)

Jury Selection Today In Murder Trial Of Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez. (Hartford Courant)

Grammy Winning Gospel Legend Andrae Crouch Dies. (CNN)

