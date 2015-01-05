Bringing The World Home To You

Gov. Christie: Nobody Ribbed Me When The Cowboys Were Losing

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 5, 2015 at 10:07 AM EST
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie talks with Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, as the team warms up before Sunday's NFL playoff game against the Detroit Lions.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie talks with Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, as the team warms up before Sunday's NFL playoff game against the Detroit Lions.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is taking a ribbing over his celebratory antics during the Dallas Cowboys' playoff win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The video shows Christie in an orange sweater going for a high-five but then settling for an awkward group hug with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones.

Here's the moment:

In an interview with WFAN, Christie said nobody was "giving me a hard time" when the Cowboys were losing.

"We all know what this is about," he said. "I would take all the abuse ... in return for a Cowboys playoff win."

As for the sweater, Christie explained that it was not red but orange, and that it has become a good-luck charm for team.

"Here's the thing: The first Cowboys game I went to this year, I wore the orange sweater," he said. "As it turns out, there are some people in my universe who believe that [the sweater] then becomes a good-luck thing."

And if you're wondering, Christie has been a Cowboys fan forever. NewJersey.com explains that his love for the team comes from being a "huge fan of QB Roger Staubach when he [the governor] was younger."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
