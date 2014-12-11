Top Stories: Hong Kong Protesters Cleared; U.S. Closes Afghan Center

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Hong Kong, Police Clear Final 'Occupy' Protest Site.

-- U.S. Says It Has Closed Its Final Detention Center In Afghanistan.

And here are more early headlines:

The Latest On The Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. (Politico)

U.N Official Calls For Prosecution Of U.S. Agents In Harsh Interrogations. (Newsweek)

U.S. Finds Medical Bills Lead Americans' Unpaid Debts. (CFPB)

Study Finds More Than 5 Trillion Pieces Of Plastic In World's Oceans. (New York Times)

British, Irish Prime Ministers Join Northern Irish Peace Talks. (BBC)

Falling Oil Prices Swell Alaska's Potential Budget Deficit. (AP)

After 12 Days, Missing Boater Found Miles Off Hawaii. (Christian Science Monitor)

