Top Stories: Philippines Super Typhoon; More New York Protests

-- Super Typhoon Hagupit Takes Aim For The Philippines.

-- The Sentiment In New York Captured In A 25 Second Audio Clip.

Al-Qaida Threatens To Kill American Hostage Abducted In Yemen. (Guardian)

W.H.O. Says 6,000 Dead Of Ebola, Sierra Leone Hit Hard. (Reuters)

Firefight In Chechen Capital Leaves Police, Gunmen Dead. (Wall Street Journal)

3 More Women Accuse Comedian Bill Cosby Of Sexual Assault. (Time)

China To Stop Transplanting Organs From Executed Inmates. (VOA)

U.N. Asks 64 Million People to Donate $1 For Syrian Refugees. (UN News Centre)

Southern California Rainfall Breaks Records. (Contra Costa Times)

Target Australia Bans "Grand Theft Auto V" For Violence Against Women. (CNET)

