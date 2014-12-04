Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Philippines Super Typhoon; More New York Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published December 4, 2014 at 8:19 AM EST
Typhoon Hagupit is captured by NASA's Aqua satellite east of the Philippines on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014.
Typhoon Hagupit is captured by NASA's Aqua satellite east of the Philippines on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2014.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Super Typhoon Hagupit Takes Aim For The Philippines.

-- The Sentiment In New York Captured In A 25 Second Audio Clip.

And here are more early headlines:

Al-Qaida Threatens To Kill American Hostage Abducted In Yemen. (Guardian)

W.H.O. Says 6,000 Dead Of Ebola, Sierra Leone Hit Hard. (Reuters)

Firefight In Chechen Capital Leaves Police, Gunmen Dead. (Wall Street Journal)

3 More Women Accuse Comedian Bill Cosby Of Sexual Assault. (Time)

China To Stop Transplanting Organs From Executed Inmates. (VOA)

U.N. Asks 64 Million People to Donate $1 For Syrian Refugees. (UN News Centre)

Southern California Rainfall Breaks Records. (Contra Costa Times)

Target Australia Bans "Grand Theft Auto V" For Violence Against Women. (CNET)

