NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Some Guantanamo Detainees Moved; Aereo Bankrupt

By Korva Coleman
Published November 21, 2014 at 8:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Transfers 5 Guantanamo Detainees To Georgia, Slovakia.

-- Snowed-Out Buffalo Bills To Play Jets In Detroit.

-- Still Reeling From SCOTUS Decision, Aereo Files For Bankruptcy.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry To Leave Nuclear Talks With Iranian Diplomats In Vienna. (AP)

Shooter At Florida State University Appeared Troubled. (New York Times)

Thousands Of Mexican Protesters March For Missing Students. (Bloomberg)

Japan's Lower House Dissolved, New Election Called. (BBC)

Explosion On Gulf Of Mexico Oil Rig Kills 1, Injures 3. (NBC)

Decision Expected In New Jersey Sports Betting Case. (NJ.com)

NFL's Oakland Raiders Win 1st Game - In A Year. (Oakland Tribune)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman