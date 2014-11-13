Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Comet Landing; Senate To Vote On Keystone XL Pipeline

By Korva Coleman
Published November 13, 2014 at 7:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Photo Shows Lander Sitting On A Comet; A Bounce-Landing.

-- Congress Will Vote On Keystone XL Pipeline, With An Eye On Louisiana.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Cautions Burma Against Slow Pace Of Reform. (BBC)

India Arrests Doctor In Sterilization Deaths Of Several Women. (VOA)

U.N. Official: Evidence To Hold North Korea Accountable For Abuses. (Guardian)

"Hopelessness" For Millions Of Syrian Refugees. (Al Jazeera America)

Mexican Protesters Burn Down State Congressional Building. (AFP)

Report: U.S. Weather Satellites Hacked, Allegedly By China. (Washington Post)

U.S. College Costs Jump 3.7 This Year. (Bloomberg)

Government Proposes Rules For Prepaid Card Industry. (Los Angeles Times)

