Top Stories: Jobless Rate Falls; Japanese Nuclear Plant Gets Approval

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Economy Continues Adding Jobs, Unemployment Rate Dips To 5.8%.

-- Regional Government OKs Restart Of Japanese Nuclear Plant.

And here are more early headlines:

2 Idaho National Guardsmen Killed In Helicopter Crash. (KTVB-TV)

F-16 Pilot's Body Recovered From Gulf Of Mexico Crash. (WMBB-TV)

Detroit Bankruptcy Ruling To Be Issued Today. (Detroit Free Press)

Honda Issues Recall For Vehicles With Defective Airbags. (Bloomberg)

Belgian Police, Protesters Clash After Anti-Austerity Rally. (Telegraph)

South Korean Coast Guard May Be Dismantled After Ferry Accident. (Yonhap)

Home Depot Hackers Stole 53 Million Email Addresses. (Wall Street Journal)

Dead Washington State Lawmaker Wins Re-Election. (Seattle Post-Intelligencer)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.