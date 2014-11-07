Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Jobless Rate Falls; Japanese Nuclear Plant Gets Approval

By Korva Coleman
Published November 7, 2014 at 9:16 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Economy Continues Adding Jobs, Unemployment Rate Dips To 5.8%.

-- Regional Government OKs Restart Of Japanese Nuclear Plant.

And here are more early headlines:

2 Idaho National Guardsmen Killed In Helicopter Crash. (KTVB-TV)

F-16 Pilot's Body Recovered From Gulf Of Mexico Crash. (WMBB-TV)

Detroit Bankruptcy Ruling To Be Issued Today. (Detroit Free Press)

Honda Issues Recall For Vehicles With Defective Airbags. (Bloomberg)

Belgian Police, Protesters Clash After Anti-Austerity Rally. (Telegraph)

South Korean Coast Guard May Be Dismantled After Ferry Accident. (Yonhap)

Home Depot Hackers Stole 53 Million Email Addresses. (Wall Street Journal)

Dead Washington State Lawmaker Wins Re-Election. (Seattle Post-Intelligencer)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman