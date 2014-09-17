Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: House Considers Syrian Rebels; Vikings Suspend Peterson

By Korva Coleman
Published September 17, 2014 at 8:17 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- House Could Vote $500 Million To Arm, Train Syrian Rebels.

-- Vikings Place Adrian Peterson On Exempt List.

-- Meet The 2014 Winners Of The MacArthur 'Genius Grants'.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visits U.S. Central Command For Briefing On Anti-ISIS Efforts. (Tampa Bay Times)

Groups Back Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Congressional Benghazi Hearing. (The Hill)

Small But Destructive California Fire Burns Scores Of Homes. (SFGate)

After Deluge, Arizona To Get More Rain From Tropical Storm. (AzCentral)

Fed Chair Yellen Expected To Hold News Conference. (New York Times)

Manhunt Underway For Shooter Of Pennsylvania Troopers. (USA Today)

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Opens New Season With Old Moustache. (People)

