Top Stories: NATO Troops Killed; Ukraine Adopts EU Trade Pact

Good morning, here are some of our early stories:

-- Suicide Bombing In Kabul Kills 3 NATO Troops.



-- Ukraine Approves EU Pact And Temporary Self-Rule For Rebels.



And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Dispatch U-S Troops To Help West African Ebola Victims. (USA Today)

Congress To Debate Arming, Training Moderate Syrian Rebels. (Washington Post)

GM Fund Authorizes 19 Death Claims Linked To Faulty Part. (Automotive News)

NFL Hires 3 Female Experts To Advise On Domestic Violence. (CBSSports)

Flooding In Kashmir Strands Thousands, Triggers Anger. (BBC)

U.N. Peacekeepers Deploy In Central African Republic. (VOA)

Deadly New Flooding Inundates Balkans After May Disaster. (Reuters)

Hawaiian Volcanic Lava Inches Closer To Houses. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Government Researching Old Shipwrecks Near San Francisco. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.