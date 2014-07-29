Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Netanyahu On Gaza; China Investigates Party Official

By Korva Coleman
Published July 29, 2014 at 8:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Gaza War Could Be 'Prolonged'.

-- China Puts Former Top Communist Party Official Under Investigation.

And here are more early headlines:

Former San Antonio Mayor Castro Sworn In As Housing Secretary. (Dallas Morning News)

U.S. Impounds Imported Oil In Dispute Between Iraqi, Kurd Leaders. (Businessweek)

Wildfires In West Trigger Air Quality Alert In Maine. (Maine Public Broadcasting)

New U.N. Genocide Hearing Opens Against 2 Cambodian Defendants. (AP)

Time Warner Seeks Mediator To End DirecTV Standoff. (Los Angeles Times)

Huge Ketchup Bottle To Be Sold In Illinois. (Deccan Chronicle

New Print Font Unveiled Honoring Late Venezuelan Leader: ChavezPro. (Reuters)

NPR Blogs
