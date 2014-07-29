This One Is Worth Watching: New Zealand Retirees Join 'Happy' Meme

At this point, you've surely decided that you've watched more than enough Internet remakes of Pharrell's infectious anthem to felicity, "Happy."

But there's one more worth watching. According to Mashable, it was made by "sixty residents and staffers at the Diana Isaac Retirement Village in Christchurch, New Zealand."

Even though the seniors are a little late to the meme, we have to admit, their video makes for the perfect break from all the serious news:

