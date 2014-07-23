Top Stories: Kerry In Israel; Victims' Bodies Returning To Netherlands

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gaza Conflict, Day 16: Here's What You Need To Know.



-- Dutch Day Of Mourning, As Remains Of Some MH17 Victims Come Home.

And here are more early headlines:

Last Body Believed Found From Washington State Mudslide. (KOMO)

19 Uncontained Wildfires Burning In Oregon And Washington State. ()

Perdue Wins Georgia GOP Senate Nomination. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Federal Judge May Soon Rule On Colorado Same Sex Marriage. (Denver Post)

Typhoon Crashes Into Taiwan, Heads For China. (VOA)

Salvage Team Raises Sunken Cruise Ship Off Italy. (BBC)

Parts Of Chinese City Under Quarantine After Bubonic Plague Report. (ABC)

Huge Fire Burning At North Dakota Oil Supply Business. (Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Clippers Owner Sterling Files New Suit Against Wife, NBA. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.