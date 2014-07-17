Top Stories: Mortars Mar Mideast Truce; Guitarist Johnny Winter Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mortars Rock A Shaky 5-Hour Truce Between Hamas And Israel.

-- Blues Guitarist Johnny Winter Dies At 70.

And here are more early headlines:

GM Chief Heads To Capitol Hill For 4th Time To Discuss Auto Defect. (Detroit Free Press)

Director Says CDC Labs Show Pattern Of Unsafe Practices. (New York Times)

Wildfires Scorch Thousands Of Acres In Western States. (USA Today)

Boston Jury Deliberates Case Tied To Marathon Bombings. (Boston Globe)

Typhoon Kills About 40 In Philippines, Now Closing In On China. (Reuters)

3 Killed In Botched Northern California Bank Robbery. (SF Gate)

Afghan Militants Killed After Attacking Kabul Airport. (Washington Post)

Ex-Miss Delaware Sues After Losing Crown Over Age Dispute. (News Journal)

