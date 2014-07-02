Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Palestinian Teen Abducted; U.S. World Cup Loss

By Korva Coleman
Published July 2, 2014 at 9:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Palestinians Clash With Israeli Forces After Teen Is Abducted.

-- Tim Howard Emerges As Hero In U.S. World Cup Loss.

Libyan Embassy Attack Suspect In Detention Hearing Today. (The Hill)

California Protesters Force Back Buses With Migrants. (Los Angeles Times)

Britain Investigating Facebook's Social "Experiment" On Users. (The Independent)

Islamist Leader In Iraq Calls On Muslims To Join War. (Al Jazeera)

California Wildfire Scorches Eastern Napa Valley. (SF Gate)

Syrian Chemicals Reach Italy, Will Be Destroyed Aboard Ship At Sea. (VOA)

L.A. Sheriff's County Workers Convicted Of Obstructing Justice. (KPCC)

Navy Promotes First African American Woman To Four Star Admiral. (Time)

