NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Killers Of Israeli Teens Sought; Former French Leader Questioned

By Korva Coleman
Published July 1, 2014 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Kills Man In Raid As Troops Seek Teens' Abductors.

-- France's Former President Sarkozy Taken Into Custody.

And here are more early headlines:

New Iraqi Parliament Already In Disagreement Over Leaders. (New York Times)

With Truce Over, Ukraine Launches Raids Against Separatists. (CNN)

Japanese Leaders Alter Pacifistic Defense Policy, Draw Criticism. (VOA)

Revenge Porn Law Takes Effect In Colorado, Other States. (Coloradoan)

Tropical Depression Forms Off Florida's Atlantic Coast. ()

NASA Scrubs Launch Of Environmental Satellite. (Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

U.S. Faces Belgium In Elimination World Cup Match. (SI.com)

Police Tell New York City Subway Acrobats To Stop Their Antics. (AP)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
