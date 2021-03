Top Stories: Americans Killed In Kabul; Missing Jet Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Americans Dead After Shooting At Kabul Hospital.

-- No Breakthrough: 'Object Of Interest' Isn't From Missing Jet.

-- Stowaway Teen's Father Was Shocked To Hear Son Was In Hawaii.



And here are more early headlines:

Putin Warns Kiev Of "Consequences" If Ukrainian Army Deployed. (USA Today)

Next Phase Of India's Mammoth National Election Underway. (BBC)

Wyoming Town Evacuated After Huge Gas Plant Blast. (Los Angeles Times)

Poor Management Led To Leak At U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump. (Reuters)

Oklahoma Court Resolves Lethal Injection Challenge, Executions Planned. (Oklahoman)

California Lawmakers Suspend Order Against Sriracha Plant. (Pasadena Star-News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.