Book News: Poet Hashem Shaabani Reportedly Executed In Iran
The daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly.
The full Wonderlandinterview with J.K. Rowling – the one that caused such a stir last week when snippets were released — is finally out. In it, Rowling says that, in some ways, she regrets matching Harry Potter characters Ron and Hermione: "It was a young relationship. I think the attraction itself is plausible but the combative side of it. ... I'm not sure you could have got over that in an adult relationship, there was too much fundamental incompatibility. I can't believe we are saying all of this — this is Potter heresy!" Rowling added that, "Oh, maybe she and Ron will be alright with a bit of counseling, you know. I wonder what happens at wizard marriage counseling? They'll probably be fine. He needs to work on his self-esteem issues and she needs to work on being a little less critical."
Lena Dunham's book, Not That Kind of Girl, will come out on Oct. 7. In a note quoted on the book's Amazon page, Dunham writes that, "I'm already predicting my future shame at thinking I had anything to offer you with this book, but also my future glory in having stopped you from trying an expensive juice cleanse or having the kind of sexual encounter where you keep your sneakers on. No, I am not a sexpert, a psychologist, or a registered dietician. I am not a married mother of three or the owner of a successful hosiery franchise. But I am a girl with a keen interest in self-actualization, sending hopeful dispatches from the front lines of that struggle."
This week's New Yorkerfeatures George Packer's 13-page report on the past, present, and future of Amazon: "Amazon's warehouse jobs are gradually being taken over by robots. Bezos recently predicted to a gobsmacked Charlie Rose that, in five years, packages will be delivered by small drones. Then Amazon will have eliminated the human factor from shopping, and we will finally be all alone with our purchases."
Rush Limbaugh's second children's book, Rush Revere and the First Patriots, will come out from Simon & Schuster on March 11th. According to the press release, in the book, the "fearless middle-school history teacher...Rush Revere is transported back to the people and events leading up to the American Revolution."
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.