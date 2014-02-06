Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Ice Storm Cut Power To Thousands; Affluenza Teen

By Korva Coleman
Published February 6, 2014 at 8:37 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's Freezing And Power's Out For Hundreds Of Thousands.

-- No Jail For Teen With 'Affluenza' Who Killed 4 In Crash.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Illegally Detained Iraqi Women Abused By Security Officers. (Human Rights Watch)

Italy Rescues More Than 1,100 Migrants Today.(BBC)

North Korea Already Threatens To Cancel Family Reunions. (CNN)

Sony Declares Profit But Will Sell PC Unit, Cut Thousands Of Jobs. (CNET)

French Officials Crush Poached Illegal Ivory At Foot Of Eiffel Tower. (Guardian)

Three Arrested In Wisconsin Assault, Theft Of Stradivarius Violin. (Reuters)

Action Figure, GI Joe, Turns 50. (AP)

