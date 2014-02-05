Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: No Tobacco At CVS; UN Report On Vatican Sex Abuse

By Korva Coleman
Published February 5, 2014 at 8:21 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- CVS To Stop Selling Tobacco Products.

-- Vatican Let Abuse Of Kids Go On For Decades, U.N. Panel Says.

And here are more early headlines:

"Major Winter Storm" Stretches From The Midwest Up To The Northeast. ()

White House "Climate Hubs" To Distribute Information. (Washington Post)

Report: U.S. Spied On German Leader Schroeder In 2002. (Reuters)

Huge Storm Pounds Britain, Triggering Flooding. (Guardian)

New Bombs Kill Several In Iraqi Capital. (VOA)

Koreas To Hold Family Reunions This Month. (BBC)

Rare Execution Of Woman Set For Texas Today. (AP)

Utah School Board Investigates Why Some Kids' Lunches Trashed. (Deseret News)

Tenn. Judge Who Ordered Baby's Name Changed From "Messiah" Is Fired. (AP)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
