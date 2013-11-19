Top Stories: Deadly Beirut Blast; NSA Surveillance Files

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Two Explosions, Multiple Deaths At Iranian Embassy In Beirut.

-- NSA Releases Some Files On Electronic Surveillance.

-- LISTEN: For Its 150th, A Reading Of The Gettysburg Address.

And here are more early headlines:

Death Toll Rises To 8 From Midwest Tornadoes. (Weather Channel)

U.N. Warns Philippines Will Need Long Term Typhoon Relief. (Reuters)

Toronto Lawmakers Strip More Powers From Embattled Mayor. (Globe and Mail)

Toronto Police Detonate Suspicious Device After Traffic Stop. (Toronto Sun)

Former World Cycling Chief Denies Armstrong's Cheating Charge. (Telegraph)

Florida Police Arrest George Zimmerman On Assault Charge. (Orlando Sentinel)

And The Word Of The Year Is...."Selfie". (USA Today)

