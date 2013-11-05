Top Stories: It's Election Day; New Jersey Mall Shooting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gunman Found Dead At N.J. Mall; No One Believed Hurt.

-- What Will Be The Message This Election Day?

-- Bangladesh Court Convicts Soldiers Over Mutiny.

And here are more early headlines:

Gay Rights Protection Bill Advances In Senate. (USA Today)

Medicare Chief To Testify Before Senate Panel On Health Exchanges. (Politico)

Supreme Court Rejects Oklahoma Appeal To Reinstate Abortion Limits. (Reuters)

Denver Police Arrest Two Teens With BB Guns Who Broke Into School. (Denver Post)

Study: Childcare Requirements Aren't Strong Enough Or Well Enforced. (AP)

India Launches Spacecraft To Mars. (Times of India)

Back It Or Sack It: Houston Voters Decide Fate Of Astrodome. (Houston Chronicle)

