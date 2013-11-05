Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: It's Election Day; New Jersey Mall Shooting

By Korva Coleman
Published November 5, 2013 at 8:21 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gunman Found Dead At N.J. Mall; No One Believed Hurt.

-- What Will Be The Message This Election Day?

-- Bangladesh Court Convicts Soldiers Over Mutiny.

And here are more early headlines:

Gay Rights Protection Bill Advances In Senate. (USA Today)

Medicare Chief To Testify Before Senate Panel On Health Exchanges. (Politico)

Supreme Court Rejects Oklahoma Appeal To Reinstate Abortion Limits. (Reuters)

Denver Police Arrest Two Teens With BB Guns Who Broke Into School. (Denver Post)

Study: Childcare Requirements Aren't Strong Enough Or Well Enforced. (AP)

India Launches Spacecraft To Mars. (Times of India)

Back It Or Sack It: Houston Voters Decide Fate Of Astrodome. (Houston Chronicle)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman