Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Penn State To Pay Nearly $60 Million In Abuse Settlement

By Scott Neuman
Published October 28, 2013 at 2:02 PM EDT
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves court in handcuffs after being convicted in his child sex abuse trial on June 22, 2012.
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky leaves court in handcuffs after being convicted in his child sex abuse trial on June 22, 2012.

Penn State has reached a $59.7 million settlement with 26 young men who accused former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky of sexual abuse, the university confirmed Monday.

"We hope this is another step forward in the healing process for those hurt by Mr. Sandusky, and another step forward for Penn State," University President Rodney Erickson said in a statement issued by the university on Monday. "We cannot undo what has been done, but we can and must do everything possible to learn from this and ensure it never happens again at Penn State."

Sandusky, who was convicted last year of 45 criminal counts, maintains his innocence and has sought a new trial as he serves a 30-to 60-year prison sentence.

The statement said the settlement would not be funded by "student tuition, taxpayer funds or donations" but instead by "various liability insurance policies."

The university said 23 of the deals are signed and three others are "agreements in principle." It said negotiations have been going on for the past year.

A settlement with the first of the victims, a 25-year-old who has not been identified, came to light in August.

"The Board of Trustees has had as one of its primary objectives to reach settlements in a way that is fair and respects the privacy of the individuals involved," said Keith Masser, the board chairman. "This is another important milestone in accomplishing that goal. I would like to thank the board's Legal and Compliance Committee, as well as its Legal Subcommittee for its leadership throughout this process."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman