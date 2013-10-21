Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Facebook Users Don't 'Like' This: Status Update Error Messages

By Scott Neuman
Published October 21, 2013 at 10:44 AM EDT
Facebook logo.

If you tried to post a status update on Facebook or "like" someone else's Monday morning, you probably got a message like this:

"There was a problem updating your status. Please try again later."

You are not alone. The Miami Herald reports:

"Facebook users are reporting trouble logging in and posting updates Monday morning.

"Some users are seeing a 'temporary disruption of service' warning.

" 'Servers are down,' one user posted on Twitter.

" 'So, it's not just me,' posted another."

The site "Downrightnow" said, indeed (as of 10:40 a.m. ET) that Facebook was having some problems.

And here's an example of the sort of reaction trending on the rival Twitter under the hashtags #GetWellSoonFacebook and #RIPFacebook:

The Two-Way has reached out to Facebook for comment, but we haven't heard back yet.

Update At 11:50 a.m. ET. Facebook: 'Now Back To 100%'

"Earlier this morning, while performing some network maintenance, we experienced an issue that prevented some users from posting to Facebook for a brief period of time," a Facebook spokesman says in an email to NPR. "We resolved the issue quickly, and we are now back to 100%. We're sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
