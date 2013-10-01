WATCH: Newborn White Lion Cubs In South Korea

If you're suffering withdrawal symptoms from the National Zoo's "pandacams" — sadly deemed "nonessential" and therefore shut down, along with much of the rest of the government — we have the perfect antidote:

Above, we have some video from the Voice of America, showing the debut of a pair of rare white lion cubs born recently at a South Korea's Everland zoo. One of them weighs about 5.5 pounds and the other is about 1 pound heavier. Both are described in "very healthy" condition. None of our sources say exactly when they were born.

VOA says the baby brothers are "a rare color mutation, with only about 300 specimens left in the world." For Everland, the as-yet-unnamed cubs bring their total number of white lions to eight.

