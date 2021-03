Top Stories: U.N. On Climate Change; Defending Computer Keystrokes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's Clear Humans Are Changing World's Climate, Panel Says.

-- Ctrl-Alt-Delete Defenders Tell Gates It Wasn't A Mistake.

And here are more early headlines:

Government Shutdown Nears As Lawmakers Squabble Over Budget. (Los Angeles Times)

Iran Nuclear Talks At UN Cordial, Next Negotiations Set For Geneva. (USA Today)

Mali Rebels Suspend Peace Talks, Blame Government. (BBC)

Deadly Building Collapse In India Traps Scores Of People. (CBC)

Two Colorado Farmers Charged In Deadly Listeria Outbreak. (Wall Street Journal)

KKK Chapter Obtains Permit For Rally At Gettysburg Battlefield. (Hanover Evening Sun)

United Crewman Has Heart Attack, Plane Lands Safely In Boise. (KOMO-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.