Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pakistan Quake; MacArthur Genius Grants

By Korva Coleman
Published September 25, 2013 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pakistan Quake Killed Hundreds, Created Island Off Coast.

-- Latest MacArthur Geniuses Include Sound Savior.

And here are more early headlines:

Kenya Opens Investigation Into Mall Attack By Militants. (The New York Times)

Kerry, Lavrov Meet At U.N. In 'Constructive' Session. (CNN)

U.N. Weapons Inspectors Returning To Syria. (U.N. News Centre)

Death Toll From Mexican Storms Reaches 130, More Rain Forecast. (Reuters)

In A First, Senate Confirms Openly Gay Federal Appellate Judge. (Los Angeles Times)

Boston Voters Pick Two Candidates To Vie For Mayor. (Boston Herald)

Gambling Conference Opens With Flashy Performers In Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

Willie Nelson's Toy Armadillo Is Stolen From Stage. (Westchester Journal News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman