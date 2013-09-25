Top Stories: Pakistan Quake; MacArthur Genius Grants

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pakistan Quake Killed Hundreds, Created Island Off Coast.

-- Latest MacArthur Geniuses Include Sound Savior.

Kenya Opens Investigation Into Mall Attack By Militants. (The New York Times)

Kerry, Lavrov Meet At U.N. In 'Constructive' Session. (CNN)

U.N. Weapons Inspectors Returning To Syria. (U.N. News Centre)

Death Toll From Mexican Storms Reaches 130, More Rain Forecast. (Reuters)

In A First, Senate Confirms Openly Gay Federal Appellate Judge. (Los Angeles Times)

Boston Voters Pick Two Candidates To Vie For Mayor. (Boston Herald)

Gambling Conference Opens With Flashy Performers In Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

Willie Nelson's Toy Armadillo Is Stolen From Stage. (Westchester Journal News)

