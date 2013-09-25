FBI Releases Video Of Navy Yard Shooter Moving Through Building

The FBI on Wednesday released some preliminary findings in its investigation of the Washington Navy Yard shootings that left 13 people dead including the shooter.

Perhaps the most chilling piece of evidence released is security video that shows Aaron Alexis, 34, methodically moving through Building #197 armed with a sawed-off shotgun. During a press conference, Valerie Parlave, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said he was shooting at random people. We'll embed the video; it doesn't show Alexis shooting, but be warned some may still find it very disturbing:

Also of note: investigators found "electronic media" in a backpack Alexis left inside a bathroom at the Navy Yard.

The FBI is still analyzing the documents, Parlave said, but there are clues Alexis was motivated by a belief that he was being attacked by electromagnetic waves.

The FBI explains in a press release:

"There are multiple indicators that Alexis held a delusional belief that he was being controlled or influenced by extremely low frequency (ELF) electromagnetic waves. The etching of 'My ELF weapon!' on the left side of the receiver of the Remington 870 shotgun is believed to reference these electromagnetic waves. In addition, a document retrieved from his electronic media stated, 'Ultra low frequency attack is what I've been subject to for the last 3 months, and to be perfectly honest that is what has driven me to this.'

"ELF technology was a legitimate program for naval sub-tonal submarine communications; however, conspiracy theories exist which misinterpret its application as the weaponization of remote neural frequencies for government monitoring and manipulation of unsuspecting citizens."

Update at 2:21 p.m. ET. A Timeline:

The FBI also said that Alexis' shotgun was etched with several phrases: "End to the torment!" and "Not what yall say!" and "Better off this way!" and "My ELF weapon."

Investigators put together this timeline of the shootings:

7:53 a.m. - Alexis' rental car, a blue Toyota Prius with New York plates, entered Parking Garage #28 at the Washington Navy Yard, located directly across from Building #197.

8:08 a.m. - Alexis exited Parking Garage #28 on foot carrying a backpack. Alexis entered Building #197 and proceeded to the elevator.

8:09 a.m. - Alexis exited the elevator on the fourth floor and entered the men's bathroom carrying a backpack and a clipboard.

8:15 a.m. - Alexis crossed the hallway into the 4 West area of Building #197 with shotgun, but without the backpack or a clipboard.

8:16 a.m. - Alexis shot the first victim in the 4 West area of Building #197.

8:17 a.m. - First 911 call is received from the fourth floor of Building #197.

8:20 a.m. - Alexis left the fourth floor using the stairs and entered the third floor.

8:28 a.m. - Alexis appeared on the first floor.

8:57 a.m. - Alexis returned to the third floor.

9:25 a.m. - Law enforcement shoot and kill Alexis on the third floor.

Update at 2:26 p.m. ET. No Friendly Fire Suspected:

During the press conference, Parlave said that there is no indication at this point that any of the victims were killed by friendly fire.

Parlave also said that Alexis did not give anyone any hint that this attack was imminent.

