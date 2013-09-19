Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Report: Cases Of Elderly Dementia To Nearly Triple By 2050

By Scott Neuman
Published September 19, 2013 at 6:04 PM EDT
A woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease holds the hand of a relative in a retirement house in Angervilliers, France.
A woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease holds the hand of a relative in a retirement house in Angervilliers, France.

By the middle of the century, the number of older people suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia will nearly triple, severely straining caregiving resources, the charity Alzheimer's Disease International says in a new study released Thursday.

Currently, some 100 million people globally suffer from the potentially fatal disease. That number is expected to increase to 277 million by 2050, as the graying population increases, The World Alzheimer's Report 2013 says.

Today, 80 percent of the elderly in nursing homes have some degree of dementia, it says.

"Long-term care for older ­people is mainly about care for people with dementia," the study's authors say. "Dementia and cognitive impairment are by far the most important contributors among chronic diseases to disability dependence and in high income countries transition into residential and nursing home care."

Alzheimer's disease is the best known form of dementia, but there are several other types. The condition is marked by memory loss, behavioral and cognitive difficulties.

Reuters reports, citing the study:

"Even now, the worldwide cost of dementia care is more than $600 billion, or around 1.0 percent of global gross domestic product, and that can only increase, ADI's report said.

"As the world population ages, the traditional system in the United States, Europe and around the world of 'informal' care by family, friends, and community will require much greater support, it said.

"Globally, 13 percent of people aged 60 or over currently require long-term care. But between 2010 and 2050, the total number of older people with care needs will nearly treble from 101 to 277 million, according to the report."

Among other recommendations, ADI says governments should implement national plans and "urgent national debates on future arrangements for long-term care."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman