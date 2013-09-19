Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Jobless Claims Rose Less Than Expected Last Week

By Mark Memmott
Published September 19, 2013 at 9:07 AM EDT

While the number of people filing first-time claims for jobless benefits rose by 15,000 last week, the increase was less than economists expected, Bloomberg News reports.

But data on the applications are still being skewed a bit by changes in the computer systems in two states: California and Nevada. Bloomberg writes that "a Labor Department spokesman said it could be a week or two before the state employment agencies are able to catch up on applications."

According to Bloomberg, economists thought we'd hear there were about 330,000 claims filed in the week ended Sept. 14.

Heres a look at the latest figures, released Thursday morning by the Employment and Training Administration:

-- An estimated 309,000 first-time claims were filed last week. At that level, claims are around lows not seen since mid-2007.

-- The figure for the previous week was revised slightly, to 294,000 from the previously reported 292,000.

-- "The 4-week moving average was 314,750, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised average of 321,750."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott