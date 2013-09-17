Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Navy Yard Shooting Latest; Cruise Ship Uprighted

By Korva Coleman
Published September 17, 2013 at 7:27 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Navy Yard Shootings; No Second Shooter; Victims' IDs Emerge.

-- Mission Success: Costa Concordia Is Vertical.

And here are more early stories:

Death Toll Rises In Two Mexican Tropical Storms. (AP)

U.S. Says Report Holds Syria Accountable For Nerve Gas. (BBC)

Islamist Leader Given Death Penalty In Bangladesh. (Al Jazeera)

Facebook, Twitter, Reappear In Some Parts Of Iran. (Washington Post)

Company Will Pay To Clean Up Molasses Spill In Hawaii Harbor. (AP)

Jackson Jr. Items To Be Auctioned To Pay Fines. (Chicago Tribune)

Porn Trade Group To Resume Movie Production After HIV Scare. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman