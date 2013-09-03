Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Millions Of Syrian Refugees; Microsoft's Nokia Bid

By Korva Coleman
Published September 3, 2013 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning - here are our early stories:

-- 2 Million Syrians Are Now Refugees And More Are 'On The Way.'

-- For Microsoft, Nokia's Phones Are 'Key To Everything'.

And here are more early headlines:

Administration Officials Start Pressing Congress On Syria. (CBS)

Israel Conducts Missile Test In Mediterranean Sea. (Reuters)

Brazil, Mexico Ask Whether U.S. Spied On Their Leaders. (Los Angeles Times)

Vodafone Sells Verizon Wireless For $130 Billion. (USA Today)

Microsoft Buys Nokia Devices And Patents For $7.2 Billion. (NBC)

Former NBA Star Rodman Back In North Korea To See 'Friend' Kim. (The New York Times)

London Skyscraper's Reflection Damages Car. (Financial Times)

