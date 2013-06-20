Top Stories: Supreme Court Watch; Afghan Talks Waver

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- SCOTUS Watch: High Court Could Decide Four Major Cases.

-- A Plaque And A Flag: U.S. Tries To Rescue Taliban Peace Talks.

Dangerous Smog Envelopes Singapore. (AccuWeather)

Foiled In First Attack, Islamists Threaten More Against Somalia Compound. (Reuters)

U.S. Criticizes China, Russia Over Efforts To Fight Human Trafficking. (BBC)

Google Must Change Privacy Rules In France Or Face Sanctions. (Bloomberg)

Fast Moving Fire Spreads Near Denver, About 100 Evacuated. (Denver Post)

Dubai Plans To Unveil Public Theme Park Honoring The Koran Next Year. (Khaleej Times)

Religious Group Apologizes To Gays And Lesbians, Closes 'Cure' Ministry. (CNN)

Chicago Beats Boston, Ties NHL Stanley Cup Championship Series. (Chicago Tribune)

