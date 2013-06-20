Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Supreme Court Watch; Afghan Talks Waver

By Korva Coleman
Published June 20, 2013 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- SCOTUS Watch: High Court Could Decide Four Major Cases.

-- A Plaque And A Flag: U.S. Tries To Rescue Taliban Peace Talks.

And here are more early headlines:

Dangerous Smog Envelopes Singapore. (AccuWeather)

Foiled In First Attack, Islamists Threaten More Against Somalia Compound. (Reuters)

U.S. Criticizes China, Russia Over Efforts To Fight Human Trafficking. (BBC)

Google Must Change Privacy Rules In France Or Face Sanctions. (Bloomberg)

Fast Moving Fire Spreads Near Denver, About 100 Evacuated. (Denver Post)

Dubai Plans To Unveil Public Theme Park Honoring The Koran Next Year. (Khaleej Times)

Religious Group Apologizes To Gays And Lesbians, Closes 'Cure' Ministry. (CNN)

Chicago Beats Boston, Ties NHL Stanley Cup Championship Series. (Chicago Tribune)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman