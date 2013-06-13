Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Now He Tells Us: 'Tang Sucks,' Says Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin

By Mark Memmott
Published June 13, 2013 at 9:51 AM EDT
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.
Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, during the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Hey, we were told in the '60s that we'd grow up to be astronauts if we drank Tang and that our heroes loved it!

But the second man on the moon — Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin — says "Tang sucks."

TMZ.com broke the news that Aldrin let loose with his real opinion during taping of Spike TV's Guys Choice awards, which airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

And now Aldrin is tweeting this:

"Want to know what I think of #tang? Watch the #guyschoice on @SpikeTV. I'm awarding Felix Baumgartner the #mankind award!"

OK, what does everyone else think?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott