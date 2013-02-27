Top Stories: Pope Bids Farewell; U.S. May Help Syrian Rebels

Good Wednesday morning, here are our early stories:

Sometimes 'The Lord Seemed To Sleep,' Pope Says In Farewell.

Reports: U.S. Eyeing 'Direct' Aid to Syrian Rebels, Though Not Weapons.

Americans Assign Political Blame For Looming Budget Cuts. (ABC)

Winter Storms Bring Midwest Flooding, Northeast Snow. (NBC)

Iran Agrees To More Nuclear Talks With Six Nations. (New York Times)

Deadly Shooting At Switzerland Factory. (BBC)

Car Bomb Strikes Northern Mali Town, Killing Several People. (Reuters)

Taliban Militants Poison Afghan Police, Civilians, Then Fire On Them. (AP)

Ill. Candidates Picked For Election To Fill Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.'s Seat. (Chicago Tribune)

IKEA Now Pulling Sausages From European Stores After 'Indications' Of Horsemeat. (AP)

