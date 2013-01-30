Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Giffords, La Pierre On Gun Control; Salaries May Be Public

By Korva Coleman
Published January 30, 2013 at 8:50 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

NRA's LaPierre, Giffords And Husband Kelly To Lay Out Different Views On Gun Laws.

Report: Your Salary Data May be For Sale.

And here are more early headlines:

Deadly Storms Reported In South, Midwest. (AP)

Standoff Continues After Alabama Man Shoots School Bus Driver, Kidnaps Child. (CNN)

Egyptian President Eases Curfew, Opposition Calls For New Talks With Government. (Businessweek)

French Troops Enter Last Major Rebel Held Town In Mali. (VOA)

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Ryan Leaves Prison For Halfway House. (Chicago Tribune)

Dutch Court Rules Royal Dutch Shell Unit Responsible For Polluting Nigerian Region. (Reuters)

Captain Of Wrecked Cruise Ship Fights Dismissal, Says He'll Again Command A Vessel. (AP)

'Gomer Pyle' Actor Jim Nabors Marries Partner Of 38 Years. (NBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman