The relocation of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount is almost complete.DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup…
The General Assembly has ordered the DMV to update guidelines in its handbook and drivers' ed curriculum about how drivers and officers act during traffic…
Almost two dozen laws will go into effect on Jan. 1, impacting issues including health, transportation and firearm ownership in North Carolina. Here are…
Drivers in North Carolina now have to pay their vehicle property tax and registration at the same time if they want to get their tags. The new combined…
North Carolina is among 33 states that face penalties for not complying with federal regulations designed to crack down on drunken drivers. President…
Governor Pat McCrory took on a major state issue following a meeting Tuesday with several North Carolina mayors. McCrory's meeting with members of the…
The North Carolina ACLU is urging the state DMV to continue issuing driver's licenses to some immigrants. The state's Department of Motor Vehicles has…
There are new regulations coming for the state's truckers and other commercial drivers. The federal government is setting up a database to be used by the…
Teenagers in North Carolina now have to keep driving logs in order to get their drivers license.Leoneda Inge: The new provision for young drivers went…