Moore County gets new crosswalk technology

New crosswalk technology recently implemented in Moore County is aimed at helping pedestrians. The "High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk" or “HAWK” is located in Aberdeen on Sandhills Blvd. between Knight Street and West Maple Avenue.

Moore County received the technology after a study identified it as a high pedestrian area.

Jonathan Rand, a spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said it looks similar to a regular stop light, but has two lights at the top and one on the bottom — in a sort of triangle.

“If the yellow light is solid and not flashing then drivers should prepare to stop if they're able to, because that indicates that a pedestrian is about to cross the crosswalk,” Rand said. “And just like normal traffic signals, if the lights are red for drivers that indicate stopping as the pedestrian is in the crosswalk.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the project last week. Rand said HAWK technology is rarely seen across the state.

“These are in marked crosswalks where there is heavier traffic that typically prevents pedestrians from crossing safely," he said. “So, that's why you don't see them as frequently, but in higher traffic areas.”

Some areas with HAWK crosswalk technology include Wilmington, Raleigh, and Durham.

