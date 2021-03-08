-
It’s the end of the road for an unofficial honorary designation naming a highway route of about 160 miles through North Carolina for the president of the…
-
North Carolina is entering the first phase of reopening after the coronavirus-related shutdowns. Outdoor church services are OK now, shoppers can return…
-
Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging plans for a toll bridge on the Outer Banks.The complaint filed Tuesday from the Southern…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation last summer aimed at preventing violence during police stops. House Bill 21 instructed that the…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation last summer aimed at preventing violence during police stops. House Bill 21 instructed that the…
-
Governor Roy Cooper has made cabinet picks for the department of environmental quality and the department of transportation.The new Democratic governor…