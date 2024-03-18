Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Appalachian State’s day camp for kids with autism is now accepting applications

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published March 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Camp counselor with a camper in 2023 at Camp Crinkleroot in Boone.
Courtesy of Mary Sheryl Horine
Camp counselor with a camper in 2023 at Camp Crinkleroot in Boone.

A free day-camp in Boone for children ages eight to 14 on the autism spectrum is now accepting applications for the spring.

Camp Crinkleroot is offered through Appalachian State University's Institute for Health and Wellness. The camp is staffed by trained student volunteers. Camp Crinkleroot is offered twice a year, once in the spring and fall semesters.

“It was created over 13 years ago by social worker students from another degree program at Appalachian State,” said Mary Sheryl Horine, the Director of Outreach and Education at the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness.

This year's spring camp will offer recreational activities like kickball as well as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) arts and crafts.

“There are ten slots still available,” Horine said. “These kids are, you know, a lot of times isolated on the weekends, it's really a good, good outlet for them to meet other kids on the autism spectrum.”

She said children who have similar disorders are welcome as well, and they can bring their siblings.

“Typically, that means a kid who has a diagnosis of ADHD, they might have speech or language delays for other reasons outside of autism, and so that would count,” said Horine.

Camp Crinkleroot will be held April 12-14 at the Optimist Clubhouse in Boone. It’s open to kids across North Carolina, and bordering states, like Virginia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. To learn more, visit App State's website.
Tags
News Autism SpectrumMental HealthAppalachian State UniversityBooneWestern North Carolina
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories